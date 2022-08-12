Home States Tamil Nadu

Plan to remove encroachments only targets poor: CPM

Published: 12th August 2022 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2022 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

CPI flag

Image of CPI flag used for representational purpose (Photo | Bechu S)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: CPM State secretary K Balakrishnan condemned a circular by the department of rural development and panchayat raj, which urged village panchayats to adopt a resolution to remove encroachments on waterbodies during the Independence Day Grama Sabha. He said it would mostly affect the poor. 

In his tweet, Balakrishnan said the department issued a circular to all village panchayats about subjects to be discussed and resolutions to be adopted during the Independence Day Gram Sabha. Removal of encroachments on waterbodies was one of them. While none had any divergent view when it came to protecting waterbodies, in this case, only houses of the poor would be demolished in the name of “encroachments”. As such, this subject should be dropped from the grama sabha agenda, he said.

