Squatters removed from premises of 11th century temple in Ranipet

RANIPET: The Ranipet district administration on Thursday began removal of encroachments from a land belonging to a 11th Century-built temple at Thakkolam near Arakkonam. District Collector D Baskara Pandian inspected the drive, which is being carried out as per the directions of the Madras High Court.

According to official sources, the Sri Azhaguraja Perumal temple, which is believed to have been constructed by Paraanthaga Chozha-I, is located on 2.30 acres and has a sanctum sanctorum, a pond, and other structures. However, over a period of time, most of the land was encroached and houses were built there, leaving space for only the temple gopuram, the sources added.

Taking note of a Public Interest Litigation, the HC directed removal of the encroachments from the temple land and ordered to bring the temple under the control of the HR&CE department. Following this, the district administration sent an eviction notice to the encroachers, who then requested for an alternative place. It was found that about 45,160 square feet of the temple land was encroached. On Thursday, earth movers were employed to remove the encroachments, mostly houses, the sources added.

The district administration has identified an alternative piece of land at Nagarikuppam near Thakkolam for the 53 families to be evicted, and each of them will get two cents of land. A surveying of the land is under way and the Collector inquired about the progress. In a press release, the Collector said all basic amenities, including houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) scheme, will be provided to the families.

He assured the families will not have to deal with any troubles. Baskara Pandian also instructed the officials to speed up the eviction drive and ordered the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) Fathima and Tahsildar to submit a report on the same. HR&CE Assistant Commissioner Nithya, officials, and local body representatives were present on the occasion.

