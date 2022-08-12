Home States Tamil Nadu

Vigilance dept slaps disproportionate assets case on ex-AIADMK MLA KPP Baskar, raids premises

As per the FIR, Baskar was in possession of "pecuniary resources and properties in his name and in the name of his family members to the tune of Rs 4,72,23,539'.

Published: 12th August 2022 12:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2022 12:10 PM   |  A+A-

KPP Baskar

Former AIADMK MLA KPP Baskar

By PTI

CHENNAI: A case of disproportionate assets was filed against a former AIADMK MLA by the Vigilance Directorate and simultaneous searches were held in multiple locations on Friday by the anti-corruption sleuths.

KPP Baskar, a former MLA (Namakkal) has accumulated disproportionate assets to the tune of about Rs 4.72 crore and it is 315 per cent over and above the known sources of income, according to the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC).

The FIR dated 11 August, 2022 has named Baskar as the first accused and his wife Uma as the second accused.

As per the FIR, Baskar was in possession of "pecuniary resources and properties in his name and in the name of his family members to the tune of Rs 4,72,23,539/- which is disproportionate to the known sources of income."

The relevant period of office was from 28 April, 2016 to 15 March, 2021.

Baskar was a legislator from 2011 to 2021.

The percentage of disproportionate assets is 315 per cent.

Both the disproportionate assets amount (Rs 4.72 crore) and percentage (315 per cent) is approximate in value, the FIR said.

A press note said that a case has been filed by the DVAC under the Prevention of Corruption Act and simultaneous searches were held in as many as 24 premises in Namakkal, one each in Madurai and Tirupur.

Probe is on in the matter.

Baskar is the latest AIADMK personality to be brought under the vigilance lens, which has already filed similar cases against former Ministers during the AIADMK regime and it includes KC Veeramani and SP Velumani.

