18-year-old girl ends life ‘fearing NEET results’

By Express News Service

KARUR: An 18-year-old girl, who had written NEET recently, died by suicide on Friday allegedly over fear of scoring low marks. Sources said, Preethi Sri (18) was the daughter of Sekar, a resident of Kolluthinni Patti village in Karur. After completing Class 12 last year in a private school, she took the test, scored 326 and could only get a veterinary college seat. After preparing for the NEET once again and awaiting the results, she took the extreme step on Friday. Police said, “Unable to get an MBBS seat last year, she took the test again this year. Fearing low marks, she died by suicide.” (Aid for those with suicidal thoughts is available on TN Health Department’s Helpline number 104 and Sneha’s Suicide Prevention centre helpline at 044-24640050.)