CPCL leak: Kanimozhi appeals to Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri

“Residents are scared and they are unable to live in their homes due to the LPG-like gas odour,” Kanimozhi said in her letter to the minister. 

Published: 13th August 2022 05:41 AM

DMK MP Kanimozhi

DMK MP Kanimozhi (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Amid reports of gas leak in Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL), DMK’s Lok Sabha Deputy Floor leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi has urged Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri to take steps to fix the leak and instruct CPCL  to stop production till the issue is resolved.

“Residents are scared and they are unable to live in their homes due to the LPG-like gas odour,” Kanimozhi said in her letter to the minister. A five-member expert panel appointed by the State had recommended steps to stop the gas leak but the CPCL has been complacent in acting on the issue. It is important that CPCL accepts all recommendations of the committee and acts immediately to fix the gas leak and stops its production till then, the MP said in her letter. 
 

