Only eight teachers for 780 students at Pudukottai government school

Nacchinarkkiniyan M By

Express News Service

PUDUKOTTAI: Parents and activists have alleged that the Upper Primary Government School at North Main Street in Pudukottai has been facing staff shortage and a lack of basic facilities. The parents of the students staged a sit-in protest in front of the school in this regard on Wednesday.

They left only after the District Education Officer, who arrived at the spot, assured them of constituting a peace committee. The school, which is under the School Education Department, started functioning in 1958.

A total of 784 students - 345 girls and 439 boys - have been enrolled in the school in the academic year 2022-2023, sources said.

Despite the pandemic outbreak, the enrollment ratio has been on a rise at the school, sources said. However, the number of teachers recruited has been low, they said, adding that the teachers are finding it difficult to conduct classes as there are only eight teachers and eight classrooms in the school.

"Around 90 students are accommodated in a single classroom, and the teachers struggle to take classes for all of them. Some of the teachers even developed throat infections," M Ayothiammal, one of the parents, said.

S Marikkannu, another parent, said, "The school lacks basic facilities. The toilets are unhygienic and poorly maintained. Parents, including me, are highly disappointed with the infrastructure facilities as well. The teachers, however, are committed, and that is what is driving the institute forward."

Pudugai Selva from the Palli Pathukappu Iyakkam said, "According to guidelines, one teacher should attend a class of 40 students at a time. A single teacher attending a class of 90 students at a time is unacceptable. Teacher-student relationship is significant in the growth of a student."

An official from the district school education department, speaking to TNIE, said, "Upgrading the school infrastructure will be difficult due to space constraints. However, we will take a look into the issue of staff shortage. A peace committee has been formed in this regard as well."

PUDUKOTTAI: Parents and activists have alleged that the Upper Primary Government School at North Main Street in Pudukottai has been facing staff shortage and a lack of basic facilities. The parents of the students staged a sit-in protest in front of the school in this regard on Wednesday. They left only after the District Education Officer, who arrived at the spot, assured them of constituting a peace committee. The school, which is under the School Education Department, started functioning in 1958. A total of 784 students - 345 girls and 439 boys - have been enrolled in the school in the academic year 2022-2023, sources said. Despite the pandemic outbreak, the enrollment ratio has been on a rise at the school, sources said. However, the number of teachers recruited has been low, they said, adding that the teachers are finding it difficult to conduct classes as there are only eight teachers and eight classrooms in the school. "Around 90 students are accommodated in a single classroom, and the teachers struggle to take classes for all of them. Some of the teachers even developed throat infections," M Ayothiammal, one of the parents, said. S Marikkannu, another parent, said, "The school lacks basic facilities. The toilets are unhygienic and poorly maintained. Parents, including me, are highly disappointed with the infrastructure facilities as well. The teachers, however, are committed, and that is what is driving the institute forward." Pudugai Selva from the Palli Pathukappu Iyakkam said, "According to guidelines, one teacher should attend a class of 40 students at a time. A single teacher attending a class of 90 students at a time is unacceptable. Teacher-student relationship is significant in the growth of a student." An official from the district school education department, speaking to TNIE, said, "Upgrading the school infrastructure will be difficult due to space constraints. However, we will take a look into the issue of staff shortage. A peace committee has been formed in this regard as well."