Production of Pongal dhoti will begin soon: TN govt

By Express News Service

ERODE: Weavers from power loom sector in Erode district are relieved after the Tamil Nadu Government announced that the production of Pongal dhoti and saree will begin soon. They are expecting policy level orders from the government after Independence day.

A day after Tamil Nadu Federation of Power looms Association went on a hunger strike in Erode, the TN Government has announced that the production of Pongal dhoti and saree will be started soon. Weavers have welcomed the annoucement.

Federation Organising secretary P Kanthavel said, “Usually production of dhotis and saree for PDS beneficiaries starts in July. As it has already been very late this year, we initiated the protest in Erode. But the government understood our situation and took immediate action. We thank the government for this.”

“We are expecting the government order regarding this after August 15,” he added.

In this regard, TN Handloom and Textiles minister R Gandhi said in a statement, “The policy level orders of the government will be issued soon for continuing to implement the dhoti, saree scheme in the current year (2022-223) and carry out productions in handloom and power loom weavers’ cooperative societies.”

“An allocation of Rs 487.92 crore has been made for this in the 2022-2023 budget,” he said.

