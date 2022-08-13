Home States Tamil Nadu

Rs 6,000 crore investment fraud: One promoter held

Police said Saravanakumar of Kancheepuram, who was nabbed, collected over Rs 500 crore. EOW officers are interrogating Saravanakumar.

Published: 13th August 2022 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2022 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only. (File | AP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The officers of the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) arrested one promoter of Vellore-based LNS International Financial Services (IFS) for misappropriating over Rs 6,000 crore from the depositors. Hunt is on for promoters and senior officials.

Police said Saravanakumar of Kancheepuram, who was nabbed, collected over Rs 500 crore. EOW officers are interrogating Saravanakumar. Police said, the firm appointed over 10,000 agents to canvass investments and was even offering an interest of Rs 8,000 per month for Rs 1 lakh. Recently the EOW of the TN police conducted raids at places that belong to the owners and other firm board members.

Police said 247 documents, 56 laptops, 16 computers, 15 mobile phones, 40 gold sovereigns, `1.05 crore cash, and a car were confiscated after raids at 21 places recently.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Author Salman Rushdie (File Photo | AP)
Salman Rushdie was seated on stage when attacker stormed in to stab him
No toilet for drivers in Southern Railway's 900 locomotives
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Government can’t deny benefits to non-religious: Kerala High Court
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Jammu and Kashmir govt sacks son of Hizbul chief Salahuddin, three others

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp