Rs 6,000 crore investment fraud: One promoter held

CHENNAI: The officers of the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) arrested one promoter of Vellore-based LNS International Financial Services (IFS) for misappropriating over Rs 6,000 crore from the depositors. Hunt is on for promoters and senior officials. Police said Saravanakumar of Kancheepuram, who was nabbed, collected over Rs 500 crore. EOW officers are interrogating Saravanakumar. Police said, the firm appointed over 10,000 agents to canvass investments and was even offering an interest of Rs 8,000 per month for Rs 1 lakh. Recently the EOW of the TN police conducted raids at places that belong to the owners and other firm board members. Police said 247 documents, 56 laptops, 16 computers, 15 mobile phones, 40 gold sovereigns, `1.05 crore cash, and a car were confiscated after raids at 21 places recently.