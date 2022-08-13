Home States Tamil Nadu

Teen sexually assaulted by uncle for three months in Coimbatore

District police arrested a 50-year-old man from Ganapathy under POCSO Act for allegedly sexually assaulting his 14-year-old niece.

Published: 13th August 2022

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: District police arrested a 50-year-old man from Ganapathy under POCSO Act for allegedly sexually assaulting his 14-year-old niece. During the awareness programme ‘Project Pallikkoodam’ conducted by police in schools, the victim, studying in Class 8, revealed that she was sexually assaulted by her maternal uncle on multiple occasions. Police arrested him on Thursday night, after recording the victim’s statement.

The accused is from Ganapathy in the city and the victim was residing with her family in a village near Kovilpalayam.  He worked in a private firm and often used to visit the victim’s house and sexually assaulted the minor girl when she was alone at house after her parents left for work. He allegedly sexually assaulted her several times in the last three months, according to police.

The victim told police that the accused threatened her not to reveal it to anyone. Police helped Childline staff to record the victim’s statement and inform the girl’s parents. Based on their complaint, Perur AWPS police booked a case under the provisions of POCSO Act and remanded him to the prison on Thursday night.

Similarly, Chettipalayam police in Coimbatore rural on Thursday arrested a 44-year-old laundry worker for allegedly sexually harassing a two-year-old girl child near Malumichampatti. The incident happened on Wednesday and the girl child informed it to her parents, who then lodged a complaint against the person with police. He was arrested under the provisions of POCSO Act.

