Drop plan for dams: CM Stalin to Andhra CM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday urged his Andhra Pradesh counterpart YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to give up his government’s move to build two reservoirs across the Kosasthalaiyar river near Mukkalakandigai and Katharapalli villages in Chittoor district.

“Kosasthalaiyar being an inter-State river, the upper riparian State of Andhra Pradesh cannot plan or give approval or construct any new structure across Kosasthalaiyar without the consent of the lower riparian State. Hence it is disappointing that such a step has been taken, which will have a significant adverse impact on our State, especially on Chennai and its northern suburbs,” Stalin said in a letter to Jagan.

Strongly urging his counterpart to instruct the authorities concerned not to go ahead with the above projects or take up new projects in the Kosasthalaiyar river basin area in Andhra Pradesh, Stalin said, “Considering the sensitivity of the issue, I request your immediate personal intervention.” Stalin also pointed out that the Kosasthalaiyar river basin spans 3,727 sq km, of which 877 sq km is in Andhra Pradesh and 2,850 sq km is in Tamil Nadu.

“This would seriously affect the drinking water supply to Chennai, and affect the drinking water supply in the upper reaches. In addition, it would impact irrigation in that area, thereby affecting the livelihood of farmers,” Stalin said.

“The Poondi reservoir has been constructed across Kosasthalaiyar river, which is a vital source of drinking water for the Chennai Metropolitan Area. Any such construction of new reservoirs across the river, its tributaries, or sub-tributaries will affect the inflow to Poondi reservoir. This would seriously affect the drinking water supply to Chennai city,” he explained.

Stalin wishes Sonia speedy recovery

Expressing concern about the health of AICC president Sonia Gandhi, who tested positive for Covid-19, CM MK Stalin on Saturday wished her a speedy recovery

