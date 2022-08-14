Home States Tamil Nadu

In a first, woman Irular panchayat president to hoist tricolour in office

Earlier, she hoisted the national flag at Panchayat Union Middle School at Vellakuttai panchayat on January 26, 2020.

Published: 14th August 2022 04:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2022 04:54 AM   |  A+A-

National flag, Indian flag

The Indian flag (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Sivaguru S
Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: A woman tribal panchayat president in Vellakuttai will hoist the national flag at her panchayat office for the first time.Saraswati Vijayan (36), an Irula tribal, who is the panchayat president of Vellakuttai in Uthangarai block, hasn’t hoisted the tricolour since she assumed the office in January 2020. Earlier, she hoisted the national flag at Panchayat Union Middle School at Vellakuttai panchayat on January 26, 2020.

When TNIE asked about it to Assistant Director of Panchayat (in-charge) V Santhanam on Tuesday evening, he told that he was unaware of  it and would look into the issue immediately.  Vellakuttai panchayat secretary Selvamani said on Thursday, “None of the officials spoke about the issue and there is no discrimination. Even I told the panchayat president to erect a flagpole on a patta land near the panchayat office, as we do not have space in the office.”

When TNIE asked about this to Krishnagiri Collector Dr V Jaya Chandra Bhanu Reddy, he said that he would take steps to solve the issue. Uthangarai Block Development Officer K Sivakumar said, “Vellakuttai panchayat secretary and BDO went to the spot on Thursday and erected a flagpole on Thursday afternoon.”

Vijayan was unaware of the installation of flagpole until Friday morning when she met BDO Sivakumar who informed her that a flagpole was erected.There are 333 panchayats in the Krishnagiri district, having 161 women and 172 men panchayat presidents, among whom, 26 are from the SC/ST community.

On Friday, TN Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu ordered all district collectors to prevent caste discrimination in hoisting the national flag by local body representatives during the Independence Day celebration. Krishnagiri district Collector announced contact numbers to share any such caste discrimination complaints on Independence Day at - district control room - 1077 or Assistant Director of Panchayat - 7402607002.

