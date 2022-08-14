Home States Tamil Nadu

Madurai Adheenam pontiff's grievance addressed: Madras HC

Pointing out that the pontiff's grievance has been addressed, the judge disposed of the petition.

Madras High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently disposed of a petition filed by the pontiff of Madurai Adheenam, Sri la Sri Harihara Sri Gnanasambanda Desika Paramachariya Swamigal, alleging violations in the appointment of the Executive Officer (E.O.) of the Kanjanur Agneeswarar Sukran temple in Thanjavur.

Justice M Nirmal Kumar noted that pursuant to the stay order passed by the Court on the E.O.'s appointment, the Commissioner of HR and CE has sent a fresh proposal to the mutt suggesting three candidates for the post of E.O. from which the pontiff can choose any one person, as per procedure mentioned in the relevant scheme. The pontiff's counsel also confirmed the same. Pointing out that the pontiff's grievance has been addressed, the judge disposed of the petition.

According to the petition, as per the scheme formulated for administration of the temple, a panel of three candidates possessing required qualification should be sent by the Commissioner to the Hereditary Trustee (the mutt), who would select one among them and the Commissioner should appoint the chosen candidate as Executive Officer of the temple. The scheme also states that the E.O. should assist the hereditary trustee on a day to day basis, the petition added. But violating the scheme, Krishnakumar was directly appointed as E.O. (in-charge) of the temple by the Joint Commissioner of HR and CE, Mayiladuthurai, and the said Krishnakumar failed to report to the Mutt, it said.

