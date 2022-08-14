Three-day international kite festival takes off at Mamallapuram

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The first-ever international kite festival organised by the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) began in Mamallapuram on Saturday. People can visit the venue between noon and 6 pm till Monday. It will be followed by special events at TTDC Ocean View. Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises TM Anbarasan along with Minister of Tourism Madhiventhan inaugurated the event. A total of 10 teams, including four teams from the US and Thailand and six from various states in India, will participate in the festival. These teams will fly hundreds of kites in different sizes and shapes. On Monday, kites with an Independence Day theme will take to the skies. Special events like music performances and children’s talent shows will be conducted from 6 pm. More than 30 food stalls have also been set up at the venue. While entry is free for children up to the age of 12 years, others will have to pay Rs 150.The organisers are planning to make it an annual event.