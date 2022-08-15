Baby dies in GH in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri, infanticide suspected

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: An baby girl delivered with no complications at the Hosur government hospital died hours after birth, triggering doubts about female infanticide. Hospital and health department officials have lodged complaints with Hosur police.

According to sources, a 26-year-old woman of Kelamangalam block delivered a girl in the hospital on Wednesday. She has two more girls, aged five and seven. Although the girl was born without any complications, she died on Thursday morning under suspicious circumstances.

Sources said the woman went to Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and said her baby suffered health issues, and died. The duty medical officer and paediatrician, Dr Shakthivel, lodged a complaint at the police station. An autopsy was conducted on Friday.

Joint Director of Health Services P Paramasivan told TNIE that this could be a case of female infanticide as the couple have girl children and the newborn had no issues till Wednesday midnight. “The health department is investigating the cause of death,” he said.

Sources added that the father too complained about the health issues of the baby only after her death.

Dr Sakthivel and Hosur GH Chief Medical Officer Gnanameenakshi refused to comment on the issue.

