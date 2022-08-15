Home States Tamil Nadu

Centre, State govts announce service awards to Tamil Nadu police

The Government of India on Sunday announced medals for 27 officers of the Tamil Nadu Police for exemplary service.

CHENNAI:  The Government of India on Sunday announced medals for 27 officers of the Tamil Nadu Police for exemplary service. Of the 27, three would be awarded the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service and the other 24 would receive the Police Medal for Meritorious Service.

Police officers are selected from across India for their distinguished work and these medals are awarded twice a year -- on Republic Day and Independence Day. President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service goes to K Shankar ADGP, Administration, Chennai; C Easwaramoorthy, IGP, Intelligence (Internal Security), Chennai; and M Madasamy, DCP, Law and Order (North), Salem City.

Meanwhile, the State government on Sunday announced Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Police Medal for 15 police officers. While five of them would receive the award for excellence in public service, the other 10 would receive the award for excellence in investigation. The recipients of the Medal would be given a gold medal weighing eight grams and a purse of Rs 25,000. 

