In boost to Tamil Nadu's state tree, two lakh palmyra saplings to come up on 400 acres at Lalgudi

TIRUCHY: Keeping in line with the Tamil Nadu government’s efforts to promote palmyra palm – the State tree, the Tiruchy district administration has, in what is touted as a one-of-a-kind initiative, commenced a drive to plant around two lakh saplings over 400 acres of poramboke land near Lalgudi.

The drive by the rural development department in collaboration with revenue officials has so far planted 25,000 palmyra saplings in the tract of land at Ootathur, said Lalgudi Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) S Vaithyanathan. Mentioning the project to have taken off as part of Miyawaki method of mass plantation drive in the district, the RDO said palmyra was chosen by experts owing to the soil conditions in the identified land.

While all the saplings were sponsored by a private firm, the RDO said close to 1,100 Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) workers are being utilised to implement the project. The drive is expected to be completed in a month's time. Pointing to the saplings being spaced apart at a distance of 12 feet to avoid crowding of the trees once they have grown, Vaithyanathan said the tract of land could develop into an “economic zone” in ten years from the marketable yield and employment opportunities it would offer.

The plantation can also improve the water table, benefiting farmers and residents, he added. S Godson Samuel, palmyra palm researcher and author of 'A Travelogue of Palmyrah Palm,' said the tree does not grow under a controlled environment and added that the 400-acre land where its plantation is being taken up will turn into a forest. "It will be a major ecological area in the locality, attracting wild animals and birds," he added.

Mentioning the palmyra as having a major cultural significance in the country, Samuel said growing the species would also translate to the revival of lost cultural values. While the tedious process behind seeking government support is cited as the reason for a private sponsor being approached for the mass plantation drive, Environment Minister Siva V Meyyanathan said various public schemes such as the Palmyra Development Mission have helped get the tree importance due to it.

