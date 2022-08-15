Home States Tamil Nadu

Police force deployed across Tamil Nadu's Vellore on Independence Day

Over 1,000 police personnel have been deployed across Vellore on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day celebration on Monday.

Tamil Nadu police checking vehicles at checkpoints. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

VELLORE:  Over 1,000 police personnel have been deployed across Vellore on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day celebration on Monday.

Security was tightened mainly at religious places, bus stands, railway stations, and theatres. Vehicle checks using bomb detectors will be carried out at the inter-State border check-posts and district borders said a police department press note.

Superintendent of Police S Rajesh Kannan will be supervising the security arrangements. Two Additional Superintendents of Police (ASPs) and five deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs), and 20 inspectors, and 1,000 personnel in other ranks are on duty, the release stated.

On Saturday, the SP inspected security arrangements being made at the Vellore Fort. In Tirupattur, over 650 police personnel were deployed across the district for security. Superintendent of Police K Balla Krisshnan will be supervising the arrangements.

Similar arrangements are being made in the neighbouring districts of Ranipet and Tiruvannamalai to ensure I-day celebrations take place smoothly, the police said.

