Preposterous politics in guise of patriotism will  be dealt legally, says Tamil Nadu CM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday made a veiled attack on the BJP, saying the preposterous politics of indulging in malicious acts by using the ‘label of patriotism’ would be legally subdued.

Stalin also hit out at the saffron party, saying it used the 75th anniversary of Independence for political mileage. Referring to the hurling of footwear at the car of Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan (PTR) in Madurai, Stalin said BJP workers have lowered the dignity of the 75th Independence anniversary celebrations and the incident shows that their ‘patriotism is fake’.

The CM in his letter to DMK cadre on Sunday also recalled that it was former CM M Karunanidhi who got Chief Ministers the right to hoist Tricolour on Independence Day. The purpose of I-Day celebrations was to strengthen the Indian Union and all States, he said.

Stalin said the solemn government event held on August 13 in Madurai was to pay homage to the fallen soldier and it was in accordance with tradition and State protocol. In such a formal ceremony, State BJP president K Annamalai and party functionaries gathered to gain cheap political publicity, he alleged. When PTR and officials questioned BJP workers’ arrival to take part in a solemn government ceremony, they indulged in unruly act and showed their ‘standards’.

Without naming P Saravanan, who ‘resigned’ from the BJP and was expelled by the party, Stalin said he had apologised to the minister. People who tried to instigate violence by hurling the sandal and insulting the national flag have been arrested.

“This is Tamil Nadu and your political games will not fructify,” he said. The State unit of the BJP has already denounced the incident, saying it is unacceptable. Party leaders, however, have also raised questions on the identity of the accused people. They also hit out at the minister for being harsh with people who gathered to pay homage.

