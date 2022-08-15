Soon Tamil Nadu textbooks to include Puducherry freedom struggle, says Rangasamy

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Chief Minister N Rangasamy said steps have been taken to include Puducherry's freedom struggle in Tamil Nadu's textbooks. Soon, this information will be found in textbooks so future generations learn about the Union Territory's struggle, he added.

He was speaking at a seminar on the 'Role of Puducherry in the Freedom Struggle of India' organised by the UT's tourism department as part of India's 75th year of Independence - Aazadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav at Kamaraj Manimandabam on Saturday. The UT ministers met TN ministers to take measures to ensure these details will be published, he explained.

In his presidential speech, the CM said, "We should always think about the sacrifices of freedom fighters. This year of Independence is important to our nation's history." While Puducherry was under the French regime, rest of India was under British rule, he said.

"Puducherry sheltered many freedom fighters who came here when they faced troubles. Bharathiyar wrote many books here and many Puducherry leaders took part in the Salt March," Rangsamy said. He also requested residents to hoist National flags at home and direct others to follow suit.

Assembly speaker R Selvam, Public Works Department minister K Lakshminarayan, Rajya Sabha MP S Selvaganabathy, and MLA A Johnkumar were present at the event.

