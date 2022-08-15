Tamil Nadu businessman donates Rs 90 lakh for bringing amenities to Poolambadi

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: The State government’s ‘Namakku Naame’ scheme in Poolambadi town panchayat has received a shot in the arm, with a businessman handing over a sum of Rs 90 lakh to the authorities to improve amenities.

S Prakadeesh Kumar of Plus Max Health Care Foundation handed over a demand draft to town panchayat Executive Officer A Sivaraman as an initial contribution, on Friday. It may be noted that the town panchayat includes the four villages of Poolambadi, Kadumbur Pudur, Arasadikadu, and Melagunangudi.

Though over 10,000 people reside in this panchayat, the villages have been lacking amenities such as roads, drinking water, streetlights, and drainage canals. The authorities have, since January 2022, been conducting a survey to improve amenities under ‘Namakku Naame’ scheme and worked out an estimate of Rs 30 crore for the works. Kumar told TNIE,

“My business in Malaysia has helped me earn well, and I intend giving back to my hometown in various ways. I am willing to bear the entire one-third of the estimated cost of the project.” When contacted, Sivaraman said, "Kumar has given us the initial amount for the work. We are going to send a proposal to the government. On receiving a government order, we will begin work."

PERAMBALUR: The State government’s ‘Namakku Naame’ scheme in Poolambadi town panchayat has received a shot in the arm, with a businessman handing over a sum of Rs 90 lakh to the authorities to improve amenities. S Prakadeesh Kumar of Plus Max Health Care Foundation handed over a demand draft to town panchayat Executive Officer A Sivaraman as an initial contribution, on Friday. It may be noted that the town panchayat includes the four villages of Poolambadi, Kadumbur Pudur, Arasadikadu, and Melagunangudi. Though over 10,000 people reside in this panchayat, the villages have been lacking amenities such as roads, drinking water, streetlights, and drainage canals. The authorities have, since January 2022, been conducting a survey to improve amenities under ‘Namakku Naame’ scheme and worked out an estimate of Rs 30 crore for the works. Kumar told TNIE, “My business in Malaysia has helped me earn well, and I intend giving back to my hometown in various ways. I am willing to bear the entire one-third of the estimated cost of the project.” When contacted, Sivaraman said, "Kumar has given us the initial amount for the work. We are going to send a proposal to the government. On receiving a government order, we will begin work."