Tamil Nadu: Commute through Ariyalur streets a worrying affair, courtesy stray dog menace

It is said that more than 300 stray dogs roam freely on the roads and streets of Ariyalur, causing inconvenience to residents.

Published: 15th August 2022 02:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2022 02:39 AM   |  A+A-

Activists and residents urge municipal authorities to catch the stray dogs in Ariyalur | Express

By Express News Service

ARIYALUR:  The threats posed by stray dog menace has turned a walk through the crowded streets of Ariyalur frightening and unpleasant for residents. Activists and residents urge municipal authorities to catch the dogs. It is said that more than 300 stray dogs roam freely on the roads and streets of Ariyalur, causing inconvenience to residents.

The motorists who commute at night are particularly affected by the menace. The eateries and shops functioning near the Ariyalur bus stand, too, have been affected by the dogs freely roaming about on the roads. They are most often spotted near meat shops, causing a nuisance to customers as well.

Though residents and activists submitted several complaints with the Ariyalur Municipality, no action has been taken so far, sources said. Venmani Varadharajan, an activist, said, “At least ten dogs roam freely in most streets of Ariyalur. Every day, I see someone getting bitten in the streets. Some of the dogs chase the residents too and it is a big challenge to get away from them.

“Due to this, I have been forced to hire auto for commuting instead of riding a two-wheeler. Stray dog menace has been increasing in places like Rajaji Nagar, Periyar Nagar, Ram Nagar and Indira Nagar,” the activist added. J Varun, a resident, said, “Every night, stray dogs keep howling in front of my house.

They drag waste from street corners and put them in front of houses as well. The authorities should take action to curb the menace.” When contacted, a municipality official told TNIE, “We are taking steps to catch the stray dogs that have been causing inconvenience to residents.”

