Tamil Nadu: Ensure panchayat chiefs hoist tricolour, Villupuram Collector tells officials

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Ahead of the 76th Independence day, Collector D Mohan on Sunday inspected a few panchayats in Villupuram to ensure the panchayat presidents hoist the tricolour flag without discrimination.

After inspecting Mailam and Vikravandi taluks, he directed all the officials in the district to strictly follow and implement the Chief Secretary's order for all panchayat presidents to hoist the National flag.

According to an official release, Mohan said, "Chief Minister MK Stalin said that all local government and municipal areas in the district should ensure leaders elected by the people hoist the national flag. Our district has 688 gram panchayats and a meeting was held with all panchayat presidents regarding the peaceful and rightful hoisting of the National flag. We will investigate whether they are implementing it. In our district, we will ensure the elected leaders hoist the National flag." If there is any violation of this order, the public or anyone else can report the issue to the Collector or the District Police, he added.

A control room with phone numbers 74026 06326 and 74026 06325 was set up in the Collectorate in case of any grievance. Steps will be taken to address an issue, said the Collector.

