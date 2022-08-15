Tamil Nadu: SETC conductor held for misbehaving with student
A conductor was arrested on Sunday for allegedly misbehaving with a female passenger on board the State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) bus during a night journey.
Published: 15th August 2022 05:30 AM | Last Updated: 15th August 2022 05:30 AM | A+A A-
VELLORE: A conductor was arrested on Sunday for allegedly misbehaving with a female passenger on board the State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) bus during a night journey.
Police said the passenger -- a second-year medical student studying in Thiruvarur -- had boarded the Kumbakonam - Vellore bus late on Thursday to visit her home in Ranipet district. On the way, the conductor, identified as S Neelamegam (46) from Jayankondam in Ariyalur district, misbehaved with the girl, the police said. On reaching Vellore (Ranipet’s neighbouring district) on Friday, the girl lodged a complaint with the All Women Police Station.
An inquiry was launched. A case was registered under Section 354A (sexual harassment of the nature of unwelcome physical contact and advances or a demand or request for sexual favours) and Section 506 (i) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women (TNPHW) Act.
Neelamegam was arrested and later remanded in judicial custody.