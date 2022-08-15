Tamil Nadu: Two students design flag, map with rice, Rubik's cubes in Coimbatore

Aravind Raj By

COIMBATORE: An eight-year-old girl and a nine-year-old boy are grabbing public attention with their patriotic act to mark the 76th Independence Day.

Even as the whole nation is in celebration mode, Hanshita, a Class 4 student in Thudiyalur, has built a national flag using 252 Rubik’s cubes. Speaking to TNIE, Hanshita said, “I am interested in the Rubik’s cube and have made a lot of portraits using the cubes. I drew a portrait of Ganesha during Vinayagar Chaturthi last year. I made the tricolour flag using 252 cubes and I am very happy it came out well.” Her father Gurumurthy works as a manager in a private firm and her mother Subashini works as a professor in a private college.

Similarly, Kanish, a Class 5 boy from New Siddhapudur, has drawn an India map using 27,394 (to mark the days since the day of independence) rice grains and painted them in tricolour.

His father Kannan is working in a private company and his mother Siji is a homemaker. Kanish said he will hand over his artwork to the district collector during the 75th Independence day event. Kanish is the son of Kannan and Siji.

