Tamil Nadu: Unlicensed private fertility centre in Puducherry under lens

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY:  The health department imposed a Rs 5 lakh fine on a private fertility clinic near the Indira Gandhi Statue in Puducherry for allegedly running an inpatient delivery ward without a licence. The centre was ordered to close the ward.

The health and family welfare services department director Dr G Sriramlu said, "after several complaints were received, the health department team conducted inspections." Nearly 25 children were delivered in the centre despite the lack of license, said sources.

The issue came to light after a couple who had taken treatment in that centre did not receive a birth certificate for their twins born in mid-March, sources added. They approached the hospital management for the certificates as the registration process is usually done by hospitals in Puducherry. " After they did not receive a response, the couple took the issue to the health department last week.

A report was submitted to Collector E Vallavan and based on his order, the health department imposed the fine. Speaking to TNIE, the Collector said, "Action was taken against the fertility centre under The Clinical Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Act, 2010. " Affected parents were directed to approach the Local Administration Department (LAD) for birth certificates, as registration and issuing of birth certificates procedure is carried out by them. LAD officials will verify the required documents.

