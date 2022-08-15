Tamil Nadu's Vellore cops launch exclusive helpline to report drug abuse

By Express News Service

VELLORE: As part of the initiative to curb the drug menace in the district, the police on Sunday launched an exclusive helpline number "9092 700 100" for the public to report substance abuse.

Superintendent of Police S Rajesh Kannan launched the number at the district police office. Speaking at the event, the SP said, "Anyone can reach out to this number anytime by calling or sending a WhatsApp message. The number will be under my direct supervision and monitored round-the-clock."

Public information will help police track down illegal activity, and the identities of those who report the issue will remain confidential, the SP said. "We will put up the phone number in and around school and college premises, and public transport to create awareness," he added.

So far in 2022, over 60 ganja cases have been filed and 70 peddlers arrested. Around 136 kg of ganja was seized, which is more than the total amount of seizures made in the last 10 years in Vellore, Kannan said.

Meanwhile, surveillance at the inter-State border checkposts was intensified with the installation of Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras, so that the contraband being smuggled into the district from the neighbouring States Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka can be halted. Referring to the action taken against ganja peddlers, the SP said, bank accounts of over 80 peddlers directly involved in smuggling have been frozen. "Now, bank accounts of those who provide indirect help to peddlers will also be frozen."

The district police are planning to conduct a meeting with pharmacists and courier agents to sensitize them on drug menace. Among various other initiatives, the police recently launched a 'Kaaval Madram' to bridge the gap between students and the police. The mandram will be opened at all schools and colleges to create awareness against drug abuse, sexual abuse, and various other crimes, the SP said.

