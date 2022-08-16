Home States Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore: Man hacks wife for refusing to prepare tea

A 43-year-old man was arrested in Pappampatti on Monday for trying to kill his wife who allegedly refused to make him tea.

Published: 16th August 2022

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 43-year-old man was arrested in Pappampatti on Monday for trying to kill his wife who allegedly refused to make him tea. The injured woman was identified as Lakshmi (40), the wife of K Mahamun. The couple, who works as daily wage labourers, was residing at Edayarpalayam, and have two children.   

According to police, Mahamuni is addicted to liquor and used to nag his wife for money to buy alcohol. On Sunday evening, he asked her money bust Lakshmi refused to pay him and it ended in a quarrel. 
On Monday morning, he continued the quarrel and asked Lakshmi to make tea. Upset over his behaviour, she refused and said she would not prepare food for him until he stopped drinking. 

In a fit of rage, Mahamuni allegedly attacked her with a sickle and she suffered injuries on her neck. 
Mahamuni was and remanded in prison. The woman is battling for life at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital. 

