Communal clash: Three land in police net in Mayiladuthurai

Three persons were arrested on Monday in alleged connection with a communal clash that broke out in a village near Sirkazhi in the district on Friday.

Published: 16th August 2022 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2022 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File | AP)

By Express News Service

MAYILADUTHURAI: Three persons were arrested on Monday in alleged connection with a communal clash that broke out in a village near Sirkazhi in the district on Friday. The clash broke out after a group of youths from a scheduled caste community allegedly misbehaved with a 17-year-old girl near a temple in the village, sources said, adding that two shops were vandalised in the clash. 

According to police, the girl and her mother were visiting a temple in the village on Friday evening when a group of youths misbehaved in front of them. Hearing about the incident, a group of persons confronted the youths, with the latter soon fleeing the area. 

However, as more people learned about the incident, the situation intensified and a group of caste Hindus allegedly vandalised a meat shop and a fast food shop in the village belonging to residents from the scheduled caste. 

Soon, a clash broke out between the two communities in which, it is said, that at least two persons from the scheduled caste were left grievously inured. Separate cases were registered at Puthupattinam Police Station. 

Around six people belonging to the scheduled caste were booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012. Around ten people from the caste Hindu community were booked under various IPC sections for rioting, vandalising shops and injuring the SC youths. On Monday, three persons were arrested in alleged connection with the clash.

