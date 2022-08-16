Four booked in Rameswaram for ferrying Lankan migrants illegally, two arrested

By Express News Service

RAMESWARAM: The Marine police have apprehended two persons for allegedly ferrying Sri Lankan migrants to their homeland. Four persons, including a youth, were booked under Foreigners Act and Passport act last week.

Four Sri Lankan Tamilsarrived in Dhanushkodi on Saturday seeking refuge. The marine police department took them into custody before sending them to the Mandapam refugee camp. “A fishing boat from Rameswaram carried four persons, and went to the sea. They picked four Sri Lankan Tamils from a Sri Lankan boat waiting mid-sea and the four who came in the Indian boat boarded the Sri Lankan boat,” sources said.

According to sources, a fisherman Santhiya Satheesh (26) of Thangachimadam was caught. He was aiding Narendiran. Further probe revealed Narendiran, with the help of two other fishermen -- Suresh (46) and Iniyavan of Thangachimadam -- had ferried the four Lankans from India. Satheesh and Suresh received Rs 52,000. Narendiran, Santhiya Satheesh, Suresh and Iniyavan were booked.

