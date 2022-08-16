Grama sabha meeting on I-Day mere eyewash: Perambalur village residents

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: The public who turned up at the grama sabha meeting at Perali in the district on Independence Day expressed disappointment over its conduct and dismissed it as mere eyewash. As part of grama sabha meetings that was organised in 121 panchayats across the district, Deputy Block Development Officer Selvakumar led it at Perali panchayat in Veppur union.

Panchayat president Shanthi Senthilkumar and vice president N Ramasamy were present. While the official notification mentioned the meeting as commencing at 10 am, the participants claim it to have begun only after the elected representatives arrived by 11.20 am.

They also mentioned the footfall to have been only 40 people, with at least half of them being panchayat members. Claiming no proper discussion as having taken place at the meeting, the participants dismissed the whole gathering as eyewash. R Ayyasamy, a ward member from Perali, said, “Grama sabha meeting should be held in the fashion of Parliament and Assembly sessions.

But in Perali, it is mere hogwash.” Mentioning the authorities as having threatened the participants when they questioned the implementation of projects, Ayyasamy said, “Frustrated by this, some left the meeting. After this, the officials hurriedly ended the meeting.

We had no opportunity to air our grievances and we don’t even know what schemes have been implemented here.” A resident participant, A Venkatesan, said, "Not even five percent of the 5,000 residents in the panchayat attended the meeting.

Such meetings are not held properly and on time. The panchayat president does not have freedom to act. The vice president rather acts as the president here. The district administration should take action on this and conduct grama sabha meetings properly in future." When contacted, a Veppur block level official expressed ignorance on the grama sabha meeting and said that the issue will be looked into.

