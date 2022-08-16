Home States Tamil Nadu

Grama sabha meeting on I-Day mere eyewash: Perambalur village residents

The public who turned up at the grama sabha meeting at Perali in the district on Independence Day expressed disappointment over its conduct and dismissed it as mere eyewash.

Published: 16th August 2022 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2022 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

The grama sabha meeting under way at Perali panchayat in Perambalur district on Monday | Express

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: The public who turned up at the grama sabha meeting at Perali in the district on Independence Day expressed disappointment over its conduct and dismissed it as mere eyewash. As part of grama sabha meetings that was organised in 121 panchayats across the district, Deputy Block Development Officer Selvakumar led it at Perali panchayat in Veppur union.

Panchayat president Shanthi Senthilkumar and vice president N Ramasamy were present. While the official notification mentioned the meeting as commencing at 10 am, the participants claim it to have begun only after the elected representatives arrived by 11.20 am.

They also mentioned the footfall to have been only 40 people, with at least half of them being panchayat members. Claiming no proper discussion as having taken place at the meeting, the participants dismissed the whole gathering as eyewash. R Ayyasamy, a ward member from Perali, said, “Grama sabha meeting should be held in the fashion of Parliament and Assembly sessions.

But in Perali, it is mere hogwash.” Mentioning the authorities as having threatened the participants when they questioned the implementation of projects, Ayyasamy said, “Frustrated by this, some left the meeting. After this, the officials hurriedly ended the meeting.

We had no opportunity to air our grievances and we don’t even know what schemes have been implemented here.” A resident participant, A Venkatesan, said, "Not even five percent of the 5,000 residents in the panchayat attended the meeting.

Such meetings are not held properly and on time. The panchayat president does not have freedom to act. The vice president rather acts as the president here. The district administration should take action on this and conduct grama sabha meetings properly in future." When contacted, a Veppur block level official expressed ignorance on the grama sabha meeting and said that the issue will be looked into.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Grama sabha Independence Day Perambalur
India Matters
Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt (File | AP)
Asia Cup 2022: India are firm favourites, but Pakistan can beat them, says Salman Butt
Flood water being released from Hirakud dam through 26 gates on Monday.
Major flood looms large in Mahanadi, 7 Odisha districts face threat
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)
India@75: Three goals for India@80
Rajasthan Congress MLA Pana Chand Meghwal. (Photo | Congress MLA Pana Chand Meghwal Twitter)
In pain over atrocities on Dalits, Rajasthan MLA Pana Chand Meghwal decides to resign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp