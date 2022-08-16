Home States Tamil Nadu

Independence Day: TN Guv RN Ravi hosts reception for CM Stalin, officials

Governor RN Ravi, accompanied by his wife Laxmi Ravi, hosted ‘At Home Reception’ on the completion of 75 years of the country’s Independence on Monday. 

Published: 16th August 2022 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2022 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

CM Stalin delivers the independence day address in Chennai on Monday | P Jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi, accompanied by his wife Laxmi Ravi, hosted ‘At Home Reception’ on the completion of 75 years of the country’s Independence on Monday. 

Chief Minister MK Stalin, Assembly Speaker M Appavu, Chief Justice of the Madras High Court Munishwar Nath Bhandari, former Governors, many State Ministers, Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu, and senior IAS officers, MPs, MLAs, and leaders of political parties attended the reception.  

While AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam and his party leaders took part in the reception, Edappadi K Palaniswami and his supporters did not attend.  

Following cultural programme, the Governor awarded cash prizes and appreciation certificates to 12 winners of an essay competition at school/college level conducted by Raj Bhavan as part of ‘Freedom Fortnight’, commemorating 75 years of India’s Independence.

Stamp released to mark 160 yrs of HC

Chennai: A special stamp marking the 160th year of the Madras High Court was released on Monday during the Independence Day celebrations. Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari released the ‘Corporate My Stamp’ with the image of the High Court buildings on it, while the senior-most judge of the court Justice M Duraiswamy received it during the celebrations on the court premises. The Madras High Court, one of the chartered high courts in the country, was established in 1862. Several judges, including T Raja, Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu, DGP C Sylendra Babu and Greater Chennai Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal were present among others at the event. 

