Nilgiris, Coimbatore to receive heavy rains for three days

After a brief dry spell, the rains are likely to return to Nilgiris and Coimbatore region for three days till August 18.

Published: 16th August 2022 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2022 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

Rainfall

Representational image (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After a brief dry spell, the rains are likely to return to Nilgiris and Coimbatore region for three days till August 18. The regional meteorological centre forecasted heavy rain during this period over Erode, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Namakkal, Cuddalore, Ariyalur and Mayiladuthurai. 

For Chennai, the sky is likely to be partly cloudy with light rain is likely in some areas. Maximum and minimum temperature is likely to be around 36 degrees and 27-28 degree Celsius respectively. 

The normal day time temperature in August for the city is 34.7 degrees, while the night temperature is 25.9. Over the past few days, Chennaites saw above normal temperatures. Overall, TN received 81% excess rainfall, while Chennai got 11% excess rainfall for June 1 to August 15. 
 

