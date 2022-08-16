Provide lateral entry to DCom students: DCE directs colleges 

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Directorate Collegiate Education (DCE) has directed the regional joint directors of collegiate education to ensure seats to students who have completed Diploma in Commercial Practice in the second year of B.com under lateral entry at the government and aided colleges.

In a circular, director of collegiate education M Eswaramuthy stated that several complaints have been received from students that some government and aided colleges are refusing to give seats to the students, who completed Diploma in Commercial Practice at polytechnic colleges, in the B.Com second year under the later entry.

"As per higher education department order, the government and aided colleges should give seats to the students who completed diploma commercial practice to the second year of the B.Com course without fail under the lateral entry, "he said in a circular.

R Janani (name changed), a student, who completed the diploma in commercial practice at government women's polytechnic college at Coimbatore, told TNIE, "We approached several governments and private colleges in the city seeking admission in B.Com second year under the lateral entry. But, college managements, including government colleges, are refusing to provide us seats saying that the Bharathiar University did not send any circular regarding the lateral entry admission in second year B.Com course."

"However, after complaining to the Chief Minister's special cell, the higher education department has issued a circular to the colleges on Wednesday and we welcome this move." Government Arts College and Science College for Women at Puliyakulam, principal V Muralidharan told TNIE, "Lateral entry admission for B.Com course will be held up to August 17 in the college. The interested students can join here as per norm."

When asked about it, Bharathiar University Vice Chancellor P Kaliraj said, "We have instructed all affiliated colleges to give seats to the students who completed diploma in commercial practice in the B.Com second year as per government order. We have sent a circular about this to the colleges. If students face any issues, they can approach the university authorities for further action."

