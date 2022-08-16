Home States Tamil Nadu

Row over quarry at Erode Grama Sabha

Published: 16th August 2022 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2022 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

By P Srinivasan
Express News Service

ERODE: A heated debate on problems faced by the public due to stone quarries arose in the Grama Sabha meeting held in Ekkattampalayam village in Perundurai.

Tamilselven, a farmer and activist, said, "There are nine quarries in our village. None of these follow the guidelines. Explosion in the quarries caused cracks in the houses, and the dust causes pollution. So we urged the panchayat to pass a resolution to provide compensation to victims of stone quarries. Also, we urged those quarries should not to be re-licensed,".

The owners of stone quarries denied the allegations, and this led to a heated argument. Ekkattampalayam village panchayat chief C Thangavel said, "Totally we received 58 petitions in the meeting. But a long discussion was held in the meeting about stone quarries. The license period of six quarries out of nine has expired. We heard both sides and will send the petitions to the Block Development Officer (BDO). After consultation with higher officials, a decision will be made about passing a resolution."

District collector H Krishnanunni attended the Grama Shaba in Koothampoondi in Anthiyur. In Salem, District collector S Karmegam attended the Grama Sabha meeting in Periya Seerakapadi in Veerapandi.
Namakkal District collector Shreya P Singh participated in the Grama Sabha in AK Samuthiram in Puthu Sathiram.

