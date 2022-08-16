Home States Tamil Nadu

Separate Army from politics, says PTR

No political party in the country should try to mix patriotism or the Army with politics, says Tamil Nadu Finance Minister PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan.

Published: 16th August 2022 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2022 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/MADURAI: No political party in the country should try to mix patriotism or the Army with politics, says Tamil Nadu Finance Minister PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan. India’s 75 years of independence and history have taught us that it is important to keep them separate as no party has the exclusive right to any religion or patriotism. This was what separates India from its neighbouring countries like Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, the minister said. 

Citing CM Stalin’s 75th Independence Day speech, Thiagarajan said every time the country was in trouble and the Army needed help, the DMK and DMK-run government extended complete support and even today, TN’s financial contributions are key to running the Centre. 

Stalin and TN ministers have visited various army establishments in the State and even delivered lectures. “Against this backdrop, we feel it is important not to involve the Army in politics if we don’t want to become like Pakistan,” he said, answering questions on BJP cadres’ attack on his car recently and verbal attack on DMK. 

Meanwhile, the Avaniyapuram police are yet to identify the person who hurled the slipper at his car but seven people have been arrested in connection with the incident. The police identified the suspects as Kumar (48), Bala (49), Gopinath (42), Jeyakrishnan (39), Gopinath (44), Mohammed Yaqoob (42) and Jayavel (40). Thirty unidentified persons have also been added to the case inquiry.

