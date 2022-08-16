Home States Tamil Nadu

Students urge TNAU to start admission process for diploma courses soon

Students have demanded that, unlike last year, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) should start the admission process for diploma courses for academic year 2022-23 soon.

Published: 16th August 2022 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2022 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

Students, placement, Engineering

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Students have demanded that, unlike last year, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) should start the admission process for diploma courses for academic year 2022-23 soon.

There are 1,400 seats in UG diploma programmes in agriculture and horticulture and agricultural engineering in TNAU's seven constituent colleges and ten affiliated private colleges.

A student, G Ashok from Coimbatore, told TNIE, "The TNAU has started the admission process for undergraduate and postgraduate courses for the next academic year, but has not announced anything regarding the admission process of diploma courses so far. If TNAU delays the admission process, regular classes for students may get affected."  

Kalvi Mempattu Kootaimaipu coordinator Su Moorthy said teachers will be forced to complete syllabus in a short time, as TNAU is yet to conduct admissions to diploma courses.

When asked about it, TNAU Dean (Agriculture) N Venkatesa Palanichamy told TNIE, "Classes for first-year UG courses began from July 6 due to delay in admission. Usually, diploma admission begins in August every year. We have planned to start the admissions from September first week and a notification will be released soon."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TNAU
India Matters
Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt (File | AP)
Asia Cup 2022: India are firm favourites, but Pakistan can beat them, says Salman Butt
Flood water being released from Hirakud dam through 26 gates on Monday.
Major flood looms large in Mahanadi, 7 Odisha districts face threat
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)
India@75: Three goals for India@80
Rajasthan Congress MLA Pana Chand Meghwal. (Photo | Congress MLA Pana Chand Meghwal Twitter)
In pain over atrocities on Dalits, Rajasthan MLA Pana Chand Meghwal decides to resign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp