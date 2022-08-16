Students urge TNAU to start admission process for diploma courses soon

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Students have demanded that, unlike last year, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) should start the admission process for diploma courses for academic year 2022-23 soon.

There are 1,400 seats in UG diploma programmes in agriculture and horticulture and agricultural engineering in TNAU's seven constituent colleges and ten affiliated private colleges.

A student, G Ashok from Coimbatore, told TNIE, "The TNAU has started the admission process for undergraduate and postgraduate courses for the next academic year, but has not announced anything regarding the admission process of diploma courses so far. If TNAU delays the admission process, regular classes for students may get affected."

Kalvi Mempattu Kootaimaipu coordinator Su Moorthy said teachers will be forced to complete syllabus in a short time, as TNAU is yet to conduct admissions to diploma courses.

When asked about it, TNAU Dean (Agriculture) N Venkatesa Palanichamy told TNIE, "Classes for first-year UG courses began from July 6 due to delay in admission. Usually, diploma admission begins in August every year. We have planned to start the admissions from September first week and a notification will be released soon."

