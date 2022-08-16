TN hikes DA by 3% for staff, pensioners

Home States Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday announced a 3% hike in dearness allowance for over 16 lakh employees, pensioners, and family pensioners of the State government. This would cost the State exchequer an additional Rs 1,947.60 crore.

Stalin announced this after hoisting the national flag on the ramparts of Fort St George. He said the hike in DA is being given, accepting the demand of government employees, despite severe financial strain.
The CM also announced the monthly pension for freedom fighters would be enhanced from Rs 18,000 to Rs 20,000 from this Independence day. The pension for the families of freedom fighters as well legal heirs of Veerapandiya Kattabomman, Marudhu brothers of Sivaganga, Muthuramalinga Viyaraghunatha Sethupathi, and VO Chidambaranar would also be hiked from Rs 9,000 to Rs 10,000.

Stating Mahatma Gandhi epitomised all lofty humanitarian principles like secularism, equality, brotherhood, simplicity, honesty and discipline, the CM termed such ideals as urgent and necessary for the nation today.

“We are administering the Dravidian model government which encompasses such ideals,” he said, adding development should be based on such principles and should lead to societal growth. “Though there are three different colours in our national flag, they remain together in equal proportions. Similarly, despite differences, only unity among us will save India. If we are to tackle attacks from forces from outside, we have to be united within. This is very important and to ensure this will be the true tribute to the martyrs who fought for the freedom of the country,” Stalin added.

Giving a detailed account of the contribution of Tamil Nadu to the freedom struggle of the country, the CM said an Independence Day Museum would be established in Chennai to highlight TN’s continued contributions over 260 years. 

‘State was the first to raise its voice for independence’

Saluting the martyrs and freedom fighters who were instrumental in realising the country’s freedom, the CM took pride in recalling that Tamil Nadu was the first to raise its voice for independence, even ahead of the 1857 Sepoy Mutiny, which has been described as the first uprising against the Britishers, he added. He also recalled how TN and Tamils played a key role in Mahatma Gandhi’s struggle for freedom.

Later, the CM unveiled a statue of Gandhi within the Museum complex in Egmore to commemorate 75 years of Independence. He inaugurated an exhibition titled “Tamil Nadu’s role in freedom struggle” at the Government Museum. Stalin also called on freedom fighter S Ramasamy at his residence in Royapettah and presented him with a miniature statue of Gandhi.

‘Periyar wanted India named for Gandhi’
CM Stalin recalled Periyar’s demand to name India Gandhi Desam, after Gandhi was killed. Periyar fought for freedom before shifting his fight to social liberation, he said.

Nallakannu’s gesture moves CM Stalin
CM Stalin was moved when nonagenarian CPI leader R Nallakannu, recipient of Thagaisal Thamizhar award, donated the prize money of `10.05 lakh along with `5,000 to CM’s Relief Fund.

