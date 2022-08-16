Trio that stole cows during riot held

Home States Tamil Nadu

KALLAKURICHI: A Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Sunday arrested three persons in connection with the theft of cows during a riot in Kaniyamoor on July 17.

According to the police,  during the riot in Kaniyamoor following the death of a Class 12 girl of Sakthi Matriculation School, cows tied outside the school correspondent’s house were stolen. The thieves also threatened the person who tried to stop them. 

The police identified the thieves as M Poovarasan (27) of Chinnasalem, G Manikandan (35) and M Adishakthi (18) of Kallanatham village. “Based on videos recorded at the spot, we identified the suspects. They were absconding but SIT managed to arrest them on Sunday.” the police said.

The SIT had also arrested R Latchathibathy (34) of V Mamandur village near Chinnasalem for setting certificates in the school office room ablaze. A video of him torching the certificates went viral on social media after his arrest. 

