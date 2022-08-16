Villagers want encroachers on proposed school land removed

Krithika Srinivasan By

Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Residents of Udaiyanatham village in Vikravandi taluk on Sunday demanded removal of encroachments on the site proposed for a government high school in the village.

G Chandrasekhar, Udaiyanatham panchayat president, said: "In 2020, we requested for a high school in our village and Chief Minister M K Stalin approved it. Subsequently, taluk officers allotted a plot of 2.5 acres for the high school in December last year and said the encroachments on the plot must be cleared.

Hence, we arranged earthmovers to remove the encroachments." However, two residents used their political influence to encroach the area under the pretext of building a temple, alleged Chandrasekhar.

K Rekha, parent of a Class 8 student, said: "Building a high school is more important than a temple as our children have to now travel over five kilometres to a high school in another village.

This is also one of the reasons why many stop sending their daughters to schools. We demand revenue officers and the district education department to take cognisance of the case and bring the school to our village at the earliest." District Collector D Mohn told TNIE the issue would be resolved at the earliest.

VILLUPURAM: Residents of Udaiyanatham village in Vikravandi taluk on Sunday demanded removal of encroachments on the site proposed for a government high school in the village. G Chandrasekhar, Udaiyanatham panchayat president, said: "In 2020, we requested for a high school in our village and Chief Minister M K Stalin approved it. Subsequently, taluk officers allotted a plot of 2.5 acres for the high school in December last year and said the encroachments on the plot must be cleared. Hence, we arranged earthmovers to remove the encroachments." However, two residents used their political influence to encroach the area under the pretext of building a temple, alleged Chandrasekhar. K Rekha, parent of a Class 8 student, said: "Building a high school is more important than a temple as our children have to now travel over five kilometres to a high school in another village. This is also one of the reasons why many stop sending their daughters to schools. We demand revenue officers and the district education department to take cognisance of the case and bring the school to our village at the earliest." District Collector D Mohn told TNIE the issue would be resolved at the earliest.