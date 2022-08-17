7,618 students to benefit from free breakfast scheme in Coimbatore

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has the highest number of primary school students who will benefit from the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme.

Chief Minister MK Stalin on July 27 announced the scheme providing breakfast to government school students of classes 1 to 5. The government has allotted Rs 33.56 crore for the scheme, which will be implemented in selected districts in the first phase through the respective local bodies.

A total of 1,14,095 students from 1,545 schools across the State have been identified as beneficiaries. Of this, students in CCMC limits form the major chunk.“A total of 7,618 students from 62 schools have been identified in Coimbatore city. Besides, 1,119 students from nine schools in Mettupalayam municipality and 730 students from three schools in Madukkarai municipality have also been selected under the scheme in the Coimbatore district,” said Sridhar, Coimbatore district noon meal program officer.

To implement the scheme, CCMC has floated a tender inviting bids to prepare and distribute breakfast in a common kitchen from Monday to Friday for a period of three years. CCMC Deputy Commissioner Dr M Sharmila said the contractor would establish a common kitchen and supply breakfast to distribution points in each of the five zones. The contractor will bear all expenses including preparation of the food in the centralised kitchen, transporting it and serving it to students.

“We shall look out for volunteers if additional manpower is needed to serve food to students. The centralised kitchen will be set up by the contractor and we will identify transit centres from where the cooked food will be distributed to 62 schools. A transit centre will cater to 14 to 15 schools. We’ve fixed cost of Rs 10 to Rs 12 per head for providing breakfast to the students,” she added.

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has the highest number of primary school students who will benefit from the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme. Chief Minister MK Stalin on July 27 announced the scheme providing breakfast to government school students of classes 1 to 5. The government has allotted Rs 33.56 crore for the scheme, which will be implemented in selected districts in the first phase through the respective local bodies. A total of 1,14,095 students from 1,545 schools across the State have been identified as beneficiaries. Of this, students in CCMC limits form the major chunk.“A total of 7,618 students from 62 schools have been identified in Coimbatore city. Besides, 1,119 students from nine schools in Mettupalayam municipality and 730 students from three schools in Madukkarai municipality have also been selected under the scheme in the Coimbatore district,” said Sridhar, Coimbatore district noon meal program officer. To implement the scheme, CCMC has floated a tender inviting bids to prepare and distribute breakfast in a common kitchen from Monday to Friday for a period of three years. CCMC Deputy Commissioner Dr M Sharmila said the contractor would establish a common kitchen and supply breakfast to distribution points in each of the five zones. The contractor will bear all expenses including preparation of the food in the centralised kitchen, transporting it and serving it to students. “We shall look out for volunteers if additional manpower is needed to serve food to students. The centralised kitchen will be set up by the contractor and we will identify transit centres from where the cooked food will be distributed to 62 schools. A transit centre will cater to 14 to 15 schools. We’ve fixed cost of Rs 10 to Rs 12 per head for providing breakfast to the students,” she added.