Follow protocol or face action, Villupuram Collector tells quarry owners

Published: 17th August 2022 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2022 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of lorries at a quarry | Express

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Collector D Mohan warned the district's quarries and crushers owners to abide by government rules or face police action.

Speaking at a meeting here on Tuesday, he said, "the quarry and crusher owners must keep in mind the safety of residents near the property, employ experienced lorry drivers and avoid overloaded trucks. The drivers must maintain nominal speed to avoid accidents on highways."

The owners were further instructed to avoid operating lorries between 8 am to 10 am and 3 pm to 5 pm. The lorries used in quarries must be registered with the Regional Transport Office, and any malpractices or irregularities found will amount to serious offences, said official sources.

Whenever the rocks are bombed in the quarry, surrounding residential must be informed to avoid loss of lives, Mohan said. "Officials from mines and minerals department, police, revenue and pollution control board will conduct frequent uninformed inspections at all quarries and crushers so it is advised that protocols are followed regularly," he added.

DRO M Parameshwari, Tindivanam sub-collector MP Amith, Joint Director of Mines and Minerals department T Vijayalakshmi and other officers were present.

