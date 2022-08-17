Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC orders man to leave house for ‘torturing’ wife in front of children

The Madras High Court ordered a man to leave the matrimonial house, where he has been living with wife and two children, following complaints that he tortured his wife in front of their children.

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court ordered a man to leave the matrimonial house, where he has been living with wife and two children, following complaints that he tortured his wife in front of their children. Justice RN Manjula recently passed the orders on a civil-revision petition filed by the wife, Anusha, a lawyer.

Modifying the April 11 order of the First Additional Family Court, Chennai (which asked the husband to not disturb the peace of the petitioner), the judge directed the husband, B Krishnan (a businessman), to leave the house and find an alternative accommodation within two weeks.

The judge further ordered that if he failed to do so, he shall be removed with the help of police by seeking appropriate orders from the fami ly court. Referring to a dispute betwe en the husband and the wife, Justice Manjula said: “When a couple lives under one roof, the conduct of one party to the other is always vital in defining the respect and recognition the family would get from others. If the domestic peace is disturbed due to unruly act of one party, namely the husband, there need not be any hesitation in giving the practical enforcement for the protection order by removing the husband from the house.”

The wife had filed a divorce petition at a family court in 2019. 

While it is pending, she moved another petition, seeking orders to remove her husband from their house for the welfare of their children. The family court judge directed the husband to not disturb the peace of the petitioner but did not order his removal. Against this order, the wife approached the high court.

