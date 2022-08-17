Oklahoma State University signs MoU with TANUVAS

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS) signed a memorandum of understanding with Oklahoma State University (OSU) on Tuesday. They will work together in developing twinning programmes to award joint professional and graduate degrees to students/practitioners, to formulate best practices in veterinary medicine, animal husbandry and associated disciplines. K N Selvakumar, Vice-Chancellor, TANUVAS, and Carlos Risco on behalf of OSU signed the MoU in the presence of Minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan.

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS) signed a memorandum of understanding with Oklahoma State University (OSU) on Tuesday. They will work together in developing twinning programmes to award joint professional and graduate degrees to students/practitioners, to formulate best practices in veterinary medicine, animal husbandry and associated disciplines. K N Selvakumar, Vice-Chancellor, TANUVAS, and Carlos Risco on behalf of OSU signed the MoU in the presence of Minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan.