Oklahoma State University signs MoU with TANUVAS

Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS) signed a memorandum of understanding with Oklahoma State University (OSU) on Tuesday.

Published: 17th August 2022 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2022 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS) signed a memorandum of understanding with Oklahoma State University (OSU) on Tuesday. They will work together in developing twinning programmes to award joint professional and graduate degrees to students/practitioners, to formulate best  practices in veterinary  medicine, animal husbandry and associated disciplines. K N Selvakumar, Vice-Chancellor, TANUVAS, and Carlos Risco on behalf of OSU  signed the MoU in the presence of Minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan. 

