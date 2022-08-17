Remove encroachers on Perumballam Lake: NGT

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The southern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed Chengalpattu Collector along with Water Resources Department to expedite the survey of Perumballam Lake, identify the encroachments and take appropriate action to remove them.

Originally spread over an area of 400 acres, it was a source of irrigation for hundreds of farmers. However, due to large-scale encroachment and urbanisation, the size of the lake as per the survey conducted in 2015 reduced to 258 acres.

The green bench had taken a suo motu cognisance of the issue and recently passed orders directing the authorities to take adequate protective measures like bio-fencing, green cover and other scientific methods to avoid encroachment and pollution in future.

Meanwhile, the director of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department is directed to monitor the implementation of Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016 and liquid waste management in Perumbakkam village panchayat.

The district collector in coordination with the Block Development Officer is directed to implement the underground sewerage scheme in the area to avoid the discharge of untreated sewage into the waterbody and also remove garbage found by the joint committee and take steps to dispose of the legacy waste dumped in the dump yard in the premises of the village panchayat in a scientific manner.

Meanwhile, the NGT has directed the TNPCB to take appropriate action against the village panchayat and the concerned BDO for non-implementation of Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016 and liquid waste management and the directions issued by the Principal Bench of NGT, including the imposition of environmental compensation and take steps to recover the amount from the concerned village panchayat under the law.

‘Bio fence the area and increase its green cover’

The green bench had recently passed orders directing the authorities to take protective measures like bio-fencing, green cover and other scientific methods to avoid encroachment

