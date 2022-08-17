Stalin inaugurates 16 substations worth Rs 161.38 crore

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin, on Tuesday, inaugurated 16 new substations worth Rs 161.38 crore and 52 upgraded distribution transformers at Rs 97.56 crore through video conferencing from the secretariat in Chennai.

After this, the CM inspected Tangedco’s centralised customer care centre, Minnagam. It received 10,50,282 complaints and solved 10,41,872 of them till Monday. As part of the inspection, the CM called the millionth complainant, Swaminathan, and asked about the services provided by the Tangedco. In addition, he received a few calls at the customer care centre and instructed officials to solve them immediately.

Minnagam was flagged off by the Chief Minister on June 20, 2021, that has been working round the clock on a shift basis. According to a press release issued by the public relations department, 11 new substations were built at Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Myladuthurai, Namakkal, Pudukkottai, Perambalur, Ranipet, Sivaganga, Thoothukudi and Thiruvarur, while five unmanned substations have been upgraded to substations at Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Thuthookudi and Villupuram. The purpose of these infrastructures is to supply power without interruption based on the demand, the release added.

Cash incentive given to sportspersons

Chennai: Chief Minister MK Stalin, on Tuesday, presented a high-cash incentive to the tune of Rs 3.91 crore to sportspersons who won medals in the 22nd Commonwealth Games. Fencing champion Bhavani Devi received Rs 35 lakh for winning gold and bronze. Table Tennis player A Sharath Kamal received Rs 1.80 crore for three golds and one silver, while G Sathiyan received `1crore for winning one gold, one silver and one bronze. Saurav Ghosal received Rs 40 lakh for two bronzes, while Dipika Pallikal received Rs 20 lakh for a bronze medal. Five coaches also got Rs 51 lakh as an incentive. India’s 75th grandmaster Pranav Venkatesh also received Rs 5 lakh.

