Tangedco told to pay Rs 10.7 lakh compensation to kin of man who died after pole fell on him

According to Chellam, on September 19, 2010, when her husband was riding a two-wheeler, an electric pole fell on him.

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court recently directed Tangedco to pay Rs 10.7 lakh compensation to the family of a man who died after an electric pole fell on him in Madurai in the year 2010. Justice R Vijayakumar passed the order on a petition filed by V Chellam of Madurai.

According to Chellam, on September 19, 2010, when her husband was riding a two-wheeler, an electric pole fell on him. He sustained a head injury and died ten days later. Claiming that the accident took place owing to the Electricity Board’s negligence in taking up maintenance works of electric poles, she filed the petition seeking Rs 10 lakh compensation.

However, the Electricity Board shifted the blame to the Madurai Corporation stating that the electrical pole was meant for installing street lights and it was under the control of the civic body. But the Madurai Corporation refuted the contentions and stated that electric poles are installed and maintained solely by the Electricity Board and the corporation has to even pay a license fee for setting up street lights on the poles. Hearing both the submissions, the judge fixed the liability on the Electricity Board and directed it to pay Rs 10.71 lakh compensation with 6% interest per annum to the petitioner.

