TN health dept starts measures to prevent dengue, other communicable diseases

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian held a State-level review meeting on preventing dengue and other communicable diseases like diarrhoea with officials of the health department and others at the Government Super Multi Specialty Hospital in Omandurar Estate on Tuesday.

The minister said list of fever cases at the rural and urban levels was maintained every day and control measures were taken by the district officials. To control dengue and malaria during the rainy season, fogging and awareness programmes are being done. Also, fever screening is conducted at 3,920 government and 2,000 private hospitals.

Though dengue cases are fewer compared to the previous year, the health department is taking control measures ahead of the southwest monsoon. Hospitals have been instructed to stock life-saving drugs, blood components, testing equipment and other things, the minister said.

Fogging will be done at marriage halls, industries, and educational institutions where mosquito breeding is possible. The field workers were also instructed to remove waste materials like coconut shells, tyres and plastic containers, which can store water for mosquito breeding, Subramanian added.

