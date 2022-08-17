Home States Tamil Nadu

TN, Kerala forest depts join hands to treat ailing jumbo

Forest officials from Kerala and TN had drawn criticism from activists for allegedly delaying first aid to the jumbo citing jurisdictional issues.

Published: 17th August 2022 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2022 05:38 AM   |  A+A-

The injured elephant that is being monitored by foresters in Tamil Nadu-Kerala border | Express

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Officials from the forest departments of Tamil Nadu and Kerala have joined hands to treat an ailing male elephant, which is camping near the Kodunthurai Pallam river near Anaikatti on the inter-State border.

According to sources, TN will engage two kumkis and veterinarians from Sathymangalam Tiger Reserve and Anamalai Tiger Reserve in the mission. The kumkis would be brought from Kozhikamuthi. 

Forest officials from Kerala and TN had drawn criticism from activists for allegedly delaying first aid to the jumbo citing jurisdictional issues. The animal is on the Kerala side of the border, sources said. However Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary of Environmental Climate Change and Forests said there is no delay. 

TK Ashok Kumar, DFO, Coimbatore forest division, said, “The animal was not seen earlier in the Coimbatore division and it had moved to Dasanurmedu which comes under the Attappadi forest range in Mannarkkad forest division in Kerala at 2am on Tuesday.”

Injured in its mouth
Officials suspect the animal might have been injured in the mouth. They inferred this from a footage which showed the animal spitting out water as it tried to drink from Kodunthurai Pallam river.

