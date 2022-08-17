TNERC will take call on tariff hike for MSMEs: Chairman

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) is considering requests made by the industrial sector to reduce the proposed hike in fixed charges, chairman of the commission M Chandrasekar said on Tuesday.

Addressing media persons after chairing the first public hearing in Coimbatore on the issue, Chandrasekar said TNERC will take a call on the demands after the public hearings in Madurai and Chennai on August 18 and 22 respectively.

“The implementation of the proposed power tariff by Tangedco from September 1 would be initiated only after TNERC approves it. The purpose of holding public hearings is to listen to the views of the sectors that would be affected,” he said.

Earlier, speaking at the public hearing, industrialists and the public vehemently opposed the proposals. MSME owners described the proposed hike as exorbitant and urged the commission to place all Low Tension Current Transformer (LTCT) consumers in one slab with a revised rate of Rs 70 from the current rate of Rs .35 per kW a month.

J James, President of Tamil Nadu Association of Cottage and Micro Enterprises (TACT) organisation said, “After GST and pandemic, MSMEs are affected by the price hike of raw materials. We are unable to compete even in the domestic market as the price of products manufactured in other states is cheaper. Also, most units are functioning from rented premises after getting one EB line and sharing it with many units, using sub-meters. The proposed hike in charges will lead to the closure of many units.”

