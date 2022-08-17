Home States Tamil Nadu

TNERC will take call on tariff hike for MSMEs: Chairman

The purpose of holding public hearings is to listen to the views of the sectors that would be affected,” he said. 

Published: 17th August 2022 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2022 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

An MSME representative speaking at the public hearing held in Coimbatore on Tuesday | S Senbagapandiyan

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) is considering requests made by the industrial sector to reduce the proposed hike in fixed charges, chairman of the commission M Chandrasekar said on Tuesday.

Addressing media persons after chairing the first public hearing in Coimbatore on the issue, Chandrasekar said TNERC will take a call on the demands after the public hearings in Madurai and Chennai on August 18 and 22 respectively. 

“The implementation of the proposed power tariff by Tangedco from September 1 would be initiated only after TNERC approves it. The purpose of holding public hearings is to listen to the views of the sectors that would be affected,” he said. 

Earlier, speaking at the public hearing, industrialists and the public vehemently opposed the proposals. MSME owners described the proposed hike as exorbitant and urged the commission to place all  Low Tension Current Transformer (LTCT) consumers in one slab with a revised rate of Rs 70 from the current rate of Rs .35 per kW a month.

J James, President of Tamil Nadu Association of Cottage and Micro Enterprises (TACT) organisation said, “After GST and pandemic, MSMEs are affected by the price hike of raw materials. We are unable to compete even in the domestic market as the price of products manufactured in other states is cheaper. Also, most units are functioning from rented premises after getting one EB line and sharing it with many units, using sub-meters. The proposed hike in charges will lead to the closure of many units.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MSME Tamil Nadu TNERC
India Matters
Indian flag (File Photo | PTI)
Where are we: 75 years after Independence?
AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam pays floral tribute to former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, late J Jayalalithaa. (Photo | P Jawahar)
OPS wins legal battle in Madras HC, dual leadership to continue in AIADMK for now
Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez (Fie | AFP)
ED to name Jacqueline Fernandez as accused in conman money laundering case
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Aasawari Kulkarni, Feminism in India)
'You wore sexually provocative dress': Kerala court's remark on attire of harassment case plainant

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp