Coimbatore: Class 12 boy killed by friends

A Class 12 student of Kalapatti government higher secondary school was murdered by his friends on Tuesday.

Published: 18th August 2022 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2022 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A Class 12 student of Kalapatti government higher secondary school was murdered by his friends on Tuesday. According to police, J Vimal (17) of Periya Veethi ub Saravanampatti, was addicted to intoxicants, especially ganja and often skipped classes.

On Tuesday night, he was lying in an inebriated state next to his school when a few of his friends approached him at around 11 pm. After a conversation, a quarrel erupted between them, after which they assaulted him.

His relatives took him to the Government Medical College and Hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.Commissioner of Police V Balakrishnan, said, “Two of his friends have been detained and questioning is underway. They will be produced before the court. Search is on for two more persons.” 

